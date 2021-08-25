Ex-Hertfordshire teacher Shenton jailed for sexual abuse
A retired teacher who groomed and abused pupils during school trips has been jailed for 15 years for sexual abuse dating back 50 years.
Anthony Shenton, 82, carried out his crimes from 1968 to 1984 against boys aged 12 to 14 at Langleybury School in Hertfordshire.
Judge Caroline Wiggin said the abuse was "a gross breach of trust".
She said Shenton knew his victims would not complain as they wanted to go on trips at the state school.
"You knew that boys would not come forward because at that time in the 1970s there was perceived to be a shame in being the victim of sexual assaults," the judge told St Albans Crown Court.
The court was told pupils' lives were affected by the abuse, carried out at the flat Shenton had in the school grounds in Hunton Bridge, Kings Langley.
As a result, some boys said they had not achieved academically, others had contemplated suicide years later, while another had suffered a mini-stroke which he linked to the stress caused by the teacher.
Leicestershire-born Shenton arrived at Langleybury in 1966. It was his first teaching post.
He taught craft, design and technology lessons, metalwork and sports.
With a keen interest in outdoor pursuits like mountaineering and canoeing, he also ran after-school clubs and organised school trips for young boy pupils which involved camping.
Shenton of Church Lane, in Aldenham near Watford, was found guilty of four offences of indecent assault on a male person, one offence of rape of a child and one of indecency with a child.
He pleaded guilty to 10 offences of indecent assault on a male person and five offences of indecency with a child.
The judge told Shenton he would have to serve a minimum of half of his 15-year sentence before he was eligible for parole.
Langleybury School closed in the 1990s.
