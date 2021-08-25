Hertfordshire policeman cleared over 'smash your face in' threat
A police officer who swore at a teenager before saying he would "smash your face in" during an arrest has been cleared by the police watchdog.
Video footage showed the boy being pinned to the ground during the arrest in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on 14 July 2020.
But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that the officer had no case to answer in relation to the use of force.
No charges were made against the boy.
The IOPC said the officer must undertake a reflective practice review process (RPRP) relating to authority, respect and courtesy.
The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply, assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest and obstructing an authorised person during the exercise of a drug search.
At the time, police said the boy was "acting suspiciously" and fled before officers then pursued and arrested him.
Following a review of the case, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the charge of obstructing a drug search.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the CPS also added that it was not in the public interest to prosecute the charge of assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest.
Hertfordshire Police's Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer said: "The constabulary is committed to holding ourselves to the highest possible standards and the IOPC's decision around the RPRP will help the officer involved to learn from the incident."
