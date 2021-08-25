Covid: Nearly half of teens in Hertfordshire have had first vaccination
Almost half of all 15-19 year-olds in Hertfordshire have had their first Covid-19 vaccination.
The county's director of public health said the take-up rates came despite anecdotal reports suggesting some teenagers were "vaccine hesitant".
Jim McManus said the numbers showed "half of them, nearly, have already had their first dose".
Prof McManus said there had also been "encouraging" take-up rates in older age groups.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that at a media briefing on Tuesday, he said 45% of 15-19 year-olds had already had their first jab.
He added that four out of five county residents over-45 had now had two doses of the vaccine.
Prof McManus also highlighted a surge in cases of Covid-19 in July, when rates in the county hit a peak of 548 cases per 100,000 population.
He said levels had since "plateaued", but added the virus was "very happily circulating" in the county.