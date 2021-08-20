Hertfordshire Police issues warning after five suspected overdoses in two hours
Police have issued a warning to drug users after five men suffered suspected overdoses within just two hours.
Hertfordshire Police said it was called by the ambulance service at about 22:00 BST on Thursday to reports a man had collapsed at a property in Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.
While he received treatment three more became unwell and all were taken to hospital by ambulance.
At about 00:00 a fifth man collapsed at an address in nearby Knella Road.
He was also taken to hospital for treatment.
It is thought they had suffered heroin overdoses, the force said.
'Extra cautious'
It follows an announcement by Public Health England (PHE) on Tuesday about a sharp rise in the number of overdoses in several areas across England.
It said there had been at least 46 poisonings resulting in 16 deaths in south London, the South East, South West and East of England in the last two weeks.
Insp Spencer Neal said: "Although at this early stage there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other overdose cases across the country I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much.
"Hertfordshire Constabulary will be working with PHE, the National Police Chiefs' Council and the National Crime Agency who are leading the investigation into the recent rise in overdose cases across the country."
PHE said the overdoses could have been caused by heroin mixed with a potent and dangerous synthetic opioid but more work needed to be carried out before it could confirm if the cases were linked.