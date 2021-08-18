Luton murder trial: Man accused of killing uncle in order to pay debt
- Published
A man stabbed his uncle to death in order to pay off a debt, a court heard.
Steven Arnold visited 66-year-old Michael Fletcher's Luton flat and forced him to reveal the PIN number of his bank card at knifepoint, prosecutors allege.
Mr Fletcher was later found by police, having suffered 47 separate injuries, jurors have been told.
At the Old Bailey, Mr Arnold, 51, and the man to whom the debt was owed, 51-year-old Barry Gavin, both deny murder.
Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told jurors: "The reason Mr Arnold went that day to Mr Fletcher's home was because Mr Arnold and Mr Gavin had... settled on a plan to 'do over' Mr Fletcher and rob him of money."
The court heard that at 09:00 BST on 30 September 2020, CCTV showed Mr Arnold visiting Mr Fletcher's home in Waldeck Road, Luton.
Prosecutors allege he was armed with a kitchen knife, which was later recovered by police from a bin.
Mr Mulgrew told the court that some of the injuries found on the victim were inflicted with the tip of the knife "in a jabbing motion".
He suggested that Mr Arnold had obtained the PIN number for Mr Fletcher's card by "stabbing him and prodding him with the knife".
CCTV cameras had then shown Mr Arnold leaving his uncle's flat 90 minutes later.
Shortly afterwards, Mr Arnold was seen meeting up with his co-defendant Mr Gavin and having a discussion, jurors were told.
The men, both of Butterworth Path, Luton, then used the bank card to withdraw cash and spent the afternoon drinking together, the court heard.
But that same evening Mr Gavin had contacted police in a 999 call and reported to them that Mr Arnold had stabbed Mr Fletcher and that he had just found out about it.
Police discovered "threatening" text messages on Mr Gavin's telephone beginning nine days before Mr Fletcher was killed.
Mr Gavin had texted Mr Arnold saying he owed him £100.
"This may well be what was behind their plan to get money off Mr Fletcher," said Mr Mulgrew.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk