Milton Keynes Theatre 'admin error' behind Carpenters no-show
- Published
Theatre-goers turned up to a locked venue after an "administrative error" meant an automated email about a postponed show was not sent out.
About 150 people had booked to see The Carpenters Story at Milton Keynes Theatre on Sunday but found the Buckinghamshire town's venue shut.
Customer Bridget Knight said: "When we got there everything was dark."
The theatre has since apologised and said it would be "reviewing its processes" to stop it happening again.
In a statement, the theatre said: "After investigation, it became apparent there was an administrative error.
"It led to this show not being included in last week's automated email, which notifies customers of postponements and cancellations.
"There were no staff present as the theatre was closed, and venue staff were unaware that customers were not notified through our automated process."
'Nobody answered'
Ms Knight said she was disappointed after making a 70-mile (115km) round trip to see the touring production.
"I thought the queue was rather large and... people were saying no-one was there," she said.
"I sent a guy round the back to the stage door - he rang the bells and nobody answered.
"We were told to get there early as we had to show our Covid tests... in the end we all just went home."
Theatre-goers vented their anger on social media, with some saying they had booked tickets to celebrate birthdays and other milestones.
In response, the venue said it was "very sorry for the disappointment" and was currently contacting all ticket-holders.
It said the show's producers had switched the performance to 13 October and customers could retain their tickets or ask for refunds or credit vouchers across Ambassador Theatre Group venues.
A spokeswoman said it was also contacting customers about compensation for travel costs.
