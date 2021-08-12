Olympic Gadirova twins 'thrilled' at school grades
- Published
Olympic gymnasts Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova say they are "thrilled" with their school grades, just two weeks after winning bronze medals in Tokyo.
The 16-year-old twins collected their results from Aylesbury Vale Academy.
They both received passes, with Jessica getting a BTEC level two distinction star in business, while both got a distinction star in the NCFE Health and Fitness award, as well as their GCSEs.
The pair plan to stay at the state school to study sport and management.
They also want to carry on with their gymnastics training and prepare for Paris 2024 and the World Championships.
The twins won bronze in Tokyo alongside teammates Alice Kinsella, 20, and Amelie Morgan, 18, to make history as the first women to win an Olympic gymnastic team medal for Great Britain since 1928.Jessica said: "We are very happy and pleased - we both got the pass and are very thrilled.
"It was very difficult, and it would not have been possible without the support from our teachers and coaches. If there were days that we had to miss school because of training, they would give us the resources and help to catch up."
Jennifer hopes to compete at the European Championships, following in the footsteps of her sister who won three medals in April.
She said: "We did all the finals and all the competitions with each other which was such an amazing experience, because not everyone has their sibling or someone that they are close to with them all the time.
"She is my best friend, we are always with each other, so it just felt so nice - sometimes it's hard explaining the experience but when they are there with you it's lovely."
On being compared to each other, Jennifer said: "Sometimes it does help and sometimes it doesn't - there is a time and a place when to compare and when not to compare us."
Jessica added: "We always want to be better than each other, but in training and in competition we like to encourage ourselves and motivate and support each other, because when you are having a down day, picking each other up just helps us shoot forwards."
Gavin Gibson, the principal of their Buckinghamshire school, said: "Both girls juggled the extreme demands of training for the Olympics with the challenge of their GCSE year.
"In any other year, students would have found this difficult but despite the restrictions presented by the pandemic, the twins showed the resilience that teenagers are capable of.
"They are role models for all our students and we look forward to them returning to join our Sixth Form."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk