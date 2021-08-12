Covid-19: £22k car offered to care staff as jab incentive
A care group has offered staff the chance to win a £22,000 car if they have taken both doses of a Covid jab.
PJ Care, in Peterborough and Milton Keynes, says the incentive to get staff vaccinated is "more cost-effective than recruiting new team members".
The government announced that anyone working or volunteering in a care home must be fully vaccinated by 11 November, unless exempt.
The company said 85% of its 600 staff had received all their jabs.
Neil Russell, chairman, said he hoped by raffling a Renault Clio E-Tech worth £22,000 it would "help to encourage those who are open to changing their minds".
Its three centres provide neurological care for adults and those with acquired brain injuries.
Nationally other incentives have been offered by companies, including discounted takeaways and car travel to encourage young people to take jabs.
Mr Russell said: "We know that there are some of our staff who, for whatever reason, just do not feel able to receive the vaccine.
"But there are those staff who are still undecided or haven't yet made their appointments for whom the prize of a new car could be a deciding factor.
"With the average salary of a carer here being just over £20,000, if this initiative gets just one person to have the vaccine and stay in their job, we will have saved money."
"Recruiting staff in this sector is already difficult and adding in a requirement for vaccination will only make the situation worse."
