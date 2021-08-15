Rye House speedway fans fight to save track from closure
Speedway enthusiasts are battling to save a track that may close permanently and be replaced with a leisure centre.
Constructed in 1935, Rye House Stadium in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, has hosted speedway, stock cars and greyhound racing.
Rye House Group took over the site in 2019 and has submitted plans to redevelop it.
Steve Ribbons, from the Rye House Action Group, said fans had "objected since the plans were first published".
The stadium was home to speedway team the Rye House Rockets until they hit financial trouble in 2018.
The redevelopment plans include a full-size football pitch, new hospitality facilities, buildings for Hertfordshire Gymnastics Club and a dance studio.
Mr Ribbons, a speedway supporter for more than 40 years, said: "There already is an ample supply of football pitches in the area. There is only one speedway track."
'A fine past'
The plans have seen more than 750 objections and about 300 supportive comments submitted to the council.
"We obviously hope that all speedway supporters will object," added Mr Ribbons.
In the application submitted to East Hertfordshire District Council earlier this year, the Rye House Group said: "The continued use of the site as a speedway track would not be viable and an alternative use needed to be found".
The action group disputes this. Mr Ribbons said: "Rye House has a fine past. With the right management it can have a great future."
The sport's governing body, the Speedway Control Bureau, has also disputed the claim that a racing track was not viable.
In the plans, the Rye House Group, which runs the neighbouring karting track that would remain on site, said the development was needed "to secure both the financial future and sports and leisure use of the site for the community".
A consultation on the proposals ends on Wednesday and a decision on the application is expected from the council in the autumn.
