Tokyo Olympics: 'Extra special' as twins, say Gadirova sisters
Jennifer Gadirova said it was "extra special" to be at the Olympic Games in Tokyo with her twin sister Jessica.
The 16-year-olds from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, were part of the quartet which won bronze in the women's gymnastics team event.
Performing alongside Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan, it was the first medal for Team GB in that event for 93 years.
Jessica said: "I never thought this was possible, I'm so amazed at what we achieved."
Arriving back at Heathrow on Wednesday, she said: "Coming back from Tokyo everyone just cheering our name is an amazing feeling."
Jessica secured a 10th place in the all-around final, which was the best result ever by a British woman in the event.
'They pleased the nation'
Jessica also finished sixth and Jennifer seventh in the floor final, an event Jessica won gold in at the European Championships in April.
Jennifer said the twins were "getting used" to being congratulated when they arrive home after events.
"But every time it's getting more and more, it's just like 'wow'," she added.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, she said "not many athletes" have competed at an Olympics with their twin.
"People are so grateful to have their sibling with them, but I think having a twin with you is extra special because they've been with you through everything from the beginning," she said.
The twins now have their GSCE results to look forward to with Jennifer saying they would like a "good pass".
She said: "I think we have a good idea of what our career is going to be."
The twins are coached by Joshua and Molly Richardson at the Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy.
Ms Richardson was unable to join her brother Mr Richardson and the twins in Japan because of Covid regulations but said she was "just over the moon" with their performance.
"It's amazing for Aylesbury and everybody in Aylesbury is so pleased," she said.
Mr Richardson said: "The girls performed, and pleased the whole nation with their beautiful work, their smiles and charisma.
"The world now knows how talented they are and what their potential is."
