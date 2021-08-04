St Mary Magdalene's in Caldecote vandalised for the second time in five days
A Grade II* listed church damaged by vandals has been targeted for the second time in five days.
St Mary Magdalene's in Caldecote, Hertfordshire, had just reopened after nine months of repairs when it was vandalised last on Thursday.
On Monday evening, more windows were broken and the door was forced.
Friends of Friendless Churches (FFC), which looks after the building, said it was "such a shock" to hear it had happened again.
The church, in a hamlet near Baldock, closed for worship in 1974 and had fallen into disrepair but was restored through the work of FFC.
It saves disused places of worship of architectural and historical interest from demolition and decay, supported by the Caldecote Church Friends volunteers.
The church is 51ft (15.5m) in length, dates from the 14th and 15th Centuries, and hosts events throughout the year from flower festivals to concerts and theatre productions.
The church was first targeted between about 16:30 and 17:30 BST on Thursday, 10 days after it had reopened following £150,000 of repairs.
Windows and decorations were smashed, powder fire extinguishers let off and bleach thrown over the floor and altar.
FFC director Rachel Morley, said that despite the second attack, she was heartened because in between the two there had been an "outpouring of support" from people all over the world.
"We've had people turn up every day to help with the clean up... so we know there are good people out there," she said.
Ms Morley said they were now having to consider the installation of security lighting and CCTV.
"[It] is such a shame because the church has survived for 600 years and didn't need anything like that but we need a security system there now," she said.
"It's so frustrating but I think it's the only thing we can do really.
Hertfordshire Police has said it is investigating.
