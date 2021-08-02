HS2: Charges against '7 Sisters' tree protest in Buckinghamshire dropped
Campaigners accused of trespassing while trying to save an oak tree have had all charges against them dropped.
The group, who dubbed themselves the "7 Sisters", were accused of stopping work in June 2020 at Poor's Piece in Steeple Claydon, Buckinghamshire.
The tree was later felled on 23 September last year to make way for the HS2 high speed rail route.
A judge said the prosecution had failed to provide evidence after almost a year and dismissed all charges against them.
The protesters had claimed the 200-year-old oak tree was home to species including bats and red kites.
The women were accused of aggravated trespass at Poor's Piece on 3 June 2020.
The defendants were Miriam Instone, 22, from Bury, Imogen May, 48, from Devon, Morgana Donfrancesco, 29, from Bristol, together with Michelle MacDonagh, 33, Mina Jaf, 23, Jessica Walker, 29, and Samantha Smithson, 38, whose addresses were not disclosed.
All seven denied aggravated trespass and a second charge of hiding or obstructing tools on a property under the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.
The prosecution's request for an adjournment on Monday was refused by District Judge Malcolm Dodds at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.
"On July 28 last year I made clear directions for disclosure on all evidence the prosecution rely on by 25th August. Here we are nearly a year later," the judge said.
Judge Dodds said a trial had been expected to begin in January this year but was postponed because of Covid regulations.
However, he said the evidence had been expected to be in place.
"I now hear an expert report that was supposed to be filed on 8 February was only filed today. I have four advocates all saying we did not get it," he said.
"All disclosure should have been in good time for trial in January this year."
He dismissed all charges and awarded the defendants their travel costs.
