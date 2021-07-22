Central Bedfordshire green waste collection suspended
Garden waste collections have been suspended by a council due to staff self-isolating.
Central Bedfordshire Council said kerbside collections in the south of its area would be halted for a week.
"A national shortage of qualified large vehicle drivers and an increase in staff needing to self-isolate is further compounding the issue," it said.
It has apologised and said the decision would be kept under constant review.
Critical household waste was being prioritised, it said.
