Rare 'lightning rainbows' captured during storms in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire
Rare "lightning rainbows" have been photographed during the thunderstorm across parts of the East of England on Tuesday night.
The pictures were taken by BBC Weather Watchers in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
Several roads in the East of England also flooded as temperatures of 30C (85F) turned to heavy rain and hail.
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for much of England for Saturday and Sunday.
BBC Weather presenter Simon King previously described lighting and a rainbow together as a "truly striking combination".
He said it "shouldn't be that rare" but was and capturing them in a photo required the timing to be "spot on".
BBC Weather Watchers also captured the lighting during the storms.
