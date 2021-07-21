BBC News

Rare 'lightning rainbows' captured during storms in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

image copyrightHead in the clouds/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe lighting and a rainbow was captured by BBC Weather Watcher "Head in the clouds" in Graveley, Hertfordshire

Rare "lightning rainbows" have been photographed during the thunderstorm across parts of the East of England on Tuesday night.

The pictures were taken by BBC Weather Watchers in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Several roads in the East of England also flooded as temperatures of 30C (85F) turned to heavy rain and hail.

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for much of England for Saturday and Sunday.

image copyrightcinderemma/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionBBC Weather Watcher "cinderemma" took this photograph in Stotfold, Central Bedfordshire
image copyrightniknak1970/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe lightning and the rainbow was also pictured by "niknak1970" in Stotfold

BBC Weather presenter Simon King previously described lighting and a rainbow together as a "truly striking combination".

He said it "shouldn't be that rare" but was and capturing them in a photo required the timing to be "spot on".

BBC Weather Watchers also captured the lighting during the storms.

image copyrightMrg/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionFlitwick, in Bedfordshire, was hit by lightning as photographed by BBC Weather Watcher "Mrg"
image copyrighttommyk/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionBBC Weather Watcher "tommyk" took this photo during the storm in Harpenden, Hertfordshire

