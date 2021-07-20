Luton fight: Arrests made as five people taken to hospital
- Published
Five men have been taken to hospital and several people arrested and after a large fight in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police said "violent disorder" took place in the Bury Park area in the early hours of Tuesday.
Roads were closed in the Dunstable Road area, by Nadeem Plaza, shortly after midnight.
None of those hurt have life-threatening injuries, but one "badly injured" person was given first aid at the scene, police said.
Officers have remained at the scene.
After videos of the incident emerged on social media, people described the incident as "disgusting behaviour" and commented that the area looked like a "war zone".
"We understand that people might be concerned, but there will be police officers in the area today as we continue our investigation, as well as carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance," the force said.
Eyewitnesses and anyone with information have been asked to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk