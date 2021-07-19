Covid-19: Vauxhall's Luton plant reduces shifts due to staff isolating
Vauxhall has temporarily stopped night shifts at its Luton plant due to a number of staff having to self-isolate.
The vehicle manufacturer said it had reduced the number of daily shifts from three to two due to "increasing numbers of employees who have been contacted by the [test and trace] app".
About 1,500 people are employed at the plant, which produces vans.
The company would not say how many staff had been "pinged" by the app, and therefore required to isolate.
The factory is due to shut on 23 July for its annual three-week closure.
A spokesman said he hoped the situation would have improved by the time it reopened towards the end of August.
Recent figures showed more than 500,000 people in England and Wales were alerted by the app in the week to 7 July, up 46% on the previous week.
People who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10 days.
