Barbecue 'likely cause' of Olney field fires
- Published
A barbecue is believed to have started a blaze that affected about 10 hectares (25 acres) of newly cut hay on Sunday.
The fire, in two adjacent fields in River Meadow, off Church Street, in Olney, Buckinghamshire, started at about 16:00 BST.
The fire service said about 40 firefighters extinguished the fire using haydrags, beaters and water from the River Great Ouse.
It said the last crew left the field at about 20:00 BST.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause "is currently believed to be a barbecue" and asked the public to "take extra care on hot days" by making sure they are properly extinguished.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk