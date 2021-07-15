Cheshunt: Car on railway line causes train delays
An abandoned car on a railway line is causing disruption to railway services in and out of London.
National Rail Enquiries said: "An obstruction on the line at Cheshunt [Hertfordshire] means all lines are blocked."
Twitter user ContainerDave posted a photo showing a black car and said he could see a vehicle on the tracks.
Greater Anglia, London Overground and Stansted Express services are expected to be affected until 14:00 BST.
British Transport Police (BTP) said: "Officers received a report of a car on the railway line in Cheshunt at 9.43am today.
"Officers are currently on scene responding to the incident alongside colleagues from Hertfordshire Police and Essex Police."
The force said response to the incident was being led by Hertfordshire Police.
National Rail Enquiries said trains running through the station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
Greater Anglia said: "A bus shuttle service will be running between Bishop's Stortford and Broxbourne."
Stansted Express said a train shuttle service would run between Bishop's Stortford and Stansted Airport, calling at Stansted Mountfitchet.
