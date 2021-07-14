Milton Keynes to make fourth bid for city status
Milton Keynes is planning to submit its fourth bid for city status.
The civic honour will be granted to a number of towns as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.
A cross-party motion confirming the council's plans to "bid for formal recognition as a city" will be heard at a full council meeting on Wednesday.
In the motion, the council said it would be an "opportunity to showcase the civic pride of Milton Keynes".
Milton Keynes has applied for city status on three previous occasions - in 2000 for the millennium, in 2002 for the Golden Jubilee and in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.
With an aim to ease the housing shortages in overcrowded London, the town was born with an Act of Parliament in 1967 which approved the building of a new community of 250,000 people, covering 8,850 hectares (21,869 acres) of Buckinghamshire farmland and villages.
The council's Labour leader, Pete Marland, said that Milton Keynes was "the most successful post-war New Town".
"Our growth and success over the past 54 years has mirrored the reign of Her Majesty, and the success of her 70 years as our monarch," he said.
"We are proud to reflect her commitment to areas such as innovation and building strong communities.
"Our charity and voluntary organisations are at the heart of Milton Keynes, and diverse communities, with people from all over the Commonwealth, make our town special."
Deputy leader, Liberal Democrat Robin Bradburn, said city status would bring "recognition and opportunity".
"We have an enterprising and inventive local economy that attracts businesses from all over the world, and more green space per person than any of the UK's other towns and cities," he said.
"We're full of history and innovation, with so much to offer."
Bids must be made by 8 December.
