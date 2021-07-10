Euro 2020: World Cup ball boy says people should appreciate 'beautiful game'
One of the nine ball boys picked for 1966 World Cup final says the nation needs the joy of Sunday's final after 18 months of living with the pandemic.
Graham Abbott, of St Albans, was 15 when he was selected for the England v West Germany match.
His first act after his name was drawn from a hat, was to go home and ask his father for new football boots.
Looking forward to Sunday's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, he urged everybody to enjoy the game.
Mr Abbot was playing county football for Bedfordshire when he was selected for the ball-retrieval job at the old Wembley as England won 4-2.
Some 55 years later, it remains the nation's only major football trophy.
"The old stadium was really impressive," he said. "The twin towers were lovely.
"The sound reverberated around the stadium - it was like nothing I had ever heard before. It was glorious."
He remembers one of the times the ball came to him there were two puddles between him and the pitch.
Uwe Seeler, the West German captain, asked him for the ball. Instead, he threw the ball over the West German's head to the England left back Ray Wilson.
"We had a little chuckle and Uwe Seeler got splashed in the process," he said. "I was quite pleased with that.
"After the game I wanted to stay about and celebrate with the players. But the officials took us back to the changing rooms. That's when we were given England shirts - I got Nobby Stiles' shirt.
"I think with what has been going on over the last 18 months we need some joy.
"Just to enjoy the day and appreciate what is a beautiful game, then bring it on, let's have it."