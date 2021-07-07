Bedfordshire fields murder: Victim was cheerful, say family
The family of a man whose body was found in fields near a farm track have called him "cheerful and affectionate".
The body of Kamil Leszczynski was discovered off Turvey Road between Carlton and Turvey in Bedfordshire at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
A murder investigation has begun into the death of the 33-year-old, from Wellingborough in Northamptonshire.
In a statement released through police his family called him a "wonderful person and a wonderful brother".
It continued: "He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her. He will be missed by all of his family and friends."
Det Ch Insp Rob Hall said police were "working to establish his movements leading up to 1 July, and we are extremely keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil, or saw in him in the days before".
"No matter how short your sighting or conversation was, I would encourage you to please get in touch," he added.
