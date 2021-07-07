Euro 2020: How England's 'Little Italy' shared its joy
By Alex Pope and Kate Scotter
BBC News, East
- Published
Nicknamed "Little Italy" since the 1950s when many Italians moved to Bedford to work in the brickworks industry, the town became a scene of joy when Italy won a place in the Euro 2020 final. But who would the Bedford Italians prefer to see in Sunday's clash - England or Denmark?
'There was an amazing atmosphere'
Watching Italy take on the Spanish in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Tuesday was, says Joseph Lionetti, "very nerve-wracking".
He watched the match from his Bedford home while his father, Liberato, watched it at a friend's house.
"We have a tradition," he says, "that however you start the tournament, that's how you have to finish it, so at each match you have to wear the same clothes."
After Italy won the penalty shoot-out, the 27-year-old and his dad, who run a café together, headed down to Bedford's Embankment to join in the town's celebrations.
"It's such a tradition that we the Italians in Bedford do, we get in our cars, we bib and we get down the river and we all celebrate and party, safely," says Mr Lionetti.
He says they were all "just chanting and having a good time", and it wasn't just Italians.
"In Bedford, we are so used to being so multicultural and diverse, things like this are a great celebration.
"Last night, there were so many other ethnicities there, English people, Pakistani people, everyone there and there was an amazing atmosphere," he says.
British-born Joseph says England's Wednesday clash with Denmark is going to be an "amazing match".
"If England and Italy are in the final, I can't lose," he says.
And if his two teams do come head-to-head on Sunday, Joseph says: "I will be supporting football, it's going to be great."
Meanwhile, his father says he will be pulling on his Three Lions shirt tonight and going through the same ritual of wearing the same clothes and being in the same place that he's done for all of the England matches so far.
He says he is confident England will go through, and agrees, that if they do, Sunday will be a "win-win for football".
'Bedford is the place to be when Italy play football'
Silvana Bosco says the celebrations in the town on Tuesday night were "just electric".
The deli worker, who was born in Bedford but both parents are Italian, says: "We got in our cars like true Italian style and went straight down the river with the dog in tow.
"There was music, there were drums, I just love the way there's just kids, babies, families, elderly, young, the atmosphere was really, really good."
She says when Italy plays football, Bedford is the place to be.
"Because we're such a multicultural town, last night wasn't just Italians, it was English, Caribbean, it was everybody, and that's what made it so nice.
"There was no trouble, so hopefully on Sunday, if it is against England, whoever wins, it will be nice either way," she says.
If England were to go through to the final, it will be a "win-win", say Mrs Bosco.
She says: "We live here, we work here, if Italy win [it will be] amazing, but if England win, we can still celebrate, we get to have a party either way."
'Italy's win brings our communities together'
Joe Saeed was at Wembley as he watched Italy edge out Spain on penalties in Tuesday's semi-final.
The deli owner, who was born in England but whose parents are Italian, says it was "fantastic".
"There was a brilliant atmosphere," he says. " I had such a great day from morning until the evening."
He also says Italy's win brings benefits to Bedford, where there are some 14,000 descendants of those immigrants from the 1950s.
"It's very, very good for Bedford because it brings all the communities together," he says.
You might also be interested in:
Mr Sabede, who holds an Italian passport, says it will be "electrifying" if England make it through to the final to play Italy.
Although he says he hopes the town will not see a repeat of previous unrest if the two teams meet on Sunday.
In the World Cup in 1998, 41 people were arrested in Bedford when England got knocked out by Argentina, and there was violence in the town when Italy beat England on penalties in Euro 2012.
Either way, he says he is "100% for Italy".
"I'm confident that Italy will pick up the cup this year," he adds.
'It felt like I was back home in Italy'
Mattia Cereda has been living in England for four years, so last night was the first time he got to experience celebrating Italy's international football success with fellow Italians in Bedford.
The pizza chef watched the match at restaurant Mamma Concetta, where he works, and as soon as Italy knocked out Spain, he headed to the Embankment.
"It was the first time that I've been at the river to enjoy the celebrations with all the Italians of Bedford and it was completely amazing.
"It felt like I was back home," says the 31-year-old.
He says he would prefer England to go through to play his home nation on Sunday.
"Before the start of Euro 2020, I said it would be Italy and England in the final and we are nearly there," he says.
Mr Cereda, who will be fully behind Italy on Sunday, says if England do go through to the final, it will be "crazy in Bedford".
Follow England v Denmark on BBC Sport. Kick-off at Wembley is at 20:00 BST.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk