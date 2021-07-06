Stevenage: Teen boys stabbed and attacked man, court told
- Published
A man was attacked with a baseball bat and repeatedly stabbed by two boys aged 15 and 17, a court heard.
Father-of-two Christopher Hewett, 31, was found injured at his sister's home in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on 12 February.
He was taken to the town's Lister Hospital but died shortly after arrival.
The boys, who cannot be named because of their age, deny murder at the trial at Luton Crown Court.
Mr Hewett was walking to his sister's home with his cousin when they passed a group of four youths, the court heard.
Prosecutor Paul Cavin QC said words were exchanged between Mr Hewett and the group, with one accusing the victim of sending his mother "dodgy messages".
'Scene of considerable horror'
Mr Calvin told the court that Christopher Hewett replied that he did not know what they were talking about and walked on with his cousin.
"As they approached the front door of [his sister's house], the group was behind them," he said.
Mr Calvin said the 15-year-old was holding a baseball bat and Mr Hewett received a blow from the bat and was grappling with him when the 17-year-old came from behind and made a number of stabbing motions.
The 17-year-old was said to have allegedly told a girl: "I have just shanked [stabbed] someone."
The youths ran off and when Mr Hewett's sister opened her door, she saw her brother being held up by their cousin.
Mr Calvin said the house was a "scene of considerable horror" with Mr Hewett lying on the floor covered in blood.
He told the court Mr Hewett suffered a large wound to his side which his cousin tried to compress, but Mr Hewitt was pronounced dead at hospital about an hour after the alleged attack.
A third defendant, Ryan Lee, 19, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, denies assisting offenders.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk