England v Denmark: Euro 2020 semi-final a 'win-win for us' Published 14 minutes ago

media caption When in Rome... How players, pundits & fans reacted to England's incredible semi-final win over Ukraine

England face Denmark at Wembley later in the second semi-final of Euro 2020. While England fans hope football will be coming home, the many Danes who live and work in England may find their loyalties split.

'We will have a team in the final either way'

image copyright Hammer Family image caption Lasse Hammer is going to the semi-final match with his eldest son Daniel

Lasse Hammer has been living in England for 25 years, so says he is 52% Danish and 48% English.

The 45-year-old is going to the match at Wembley with his eldest son Daniel, 20.

"I'm looking forward to it," says Mr Hammer, who lives in Shefford, Bedfordshire.

"It's a win-win - we will have a team in the final either way."

Married father-of-three Mr Hammer says he and his son will be sitting amongst Denmark fans during the match as he bought the tickets through the Danish Football Association.

He says he thinks football fans have a "soft spot" for Denmark after midfielder Christian Eriksen's suffered a cardiac arrest in the opening week of Euro 2020.

"To see what they had to go through and how they protected him, and it showed it can happen to anyone, no matter how fit you are," says the IT manager.

As for the result on the night, Mr Hammer predicts a 1-1 draw, with his home nation going through to the final on penalties.

You might also be interested in:

'People were asking the priest for help getting tickets'

image copyright Inga Lockington image caption Inga Lockington will be flying both flags - if she can dig out an England one...

Danish-born Inga Lockington, who moved to the UK in 1979, will be watching the match at home with some of her "very European" family.

But she thinks even her British-born husband Tim, and one of her sons and his Dutch wife will "all be rooting for Denmark", she says.

The Liberal Democrat councillor from Ipswich holds dual nationality, so says: "I'm one of those lucky people - whoever wins, I win."

"Of course I've been following Denmark from the beginning, but I think when we all saw what happened to Christian Eriksen - it was really scary - a lot more people have been watching Denmark."

Mrs Lockington took part in a Danish church service on Zoom at the weekend and said "people were calling the priest and asking him for help with getting tickets".

She put a small Danish flag in her window but will be hunting out an England one ahead of the match.

"I'd usually do Danish food, but our favourite supplier in Grimsby has closed down, so it's more difficult now," she says.

While the family might favour Denmark, she says they have nothing but praise for the England manager who has "done so well, and the team has performed impressively".

Will she predict a score?

"Oh, we've not even thought about that, but both teams have been scoring goals so I would imagine it will be a good game," she says.

Follow England v Denmark on BBC Sport. Kick-off at Wembley is at 20:00 BST.