Milton Keynes police shooting: Man had barricaded himself in room
A man shot dead by police after barricading himself in a room with a child is suspected of murdering a neighbour who had attempted to intervene, an inquest heard.
Richard Woodcock, 38, went to the flat in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, on Saturday to help save the boy.
Police broke in and found Mr Woodcock's body and heard a child crying.
Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was shot dead. The child is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik told the opening of the inquest into Mr Woodcock's death that police received a call about an "ongoing disturbance" at the block of flats on Denmead, where neighbours reported hearing screams.
He said Mr Woodcock, who lived in the same block and was a highways officer at Milton Keynes Council, had gone to the neighbouring flat "to help save a young boy, as it was believed he was still in the property, and at risk of significant harm".
He told Milton Keynes Coroner's Court that officers broke in at about 09:40 BST and found Mr Woodcock's body. A post-mortem examination later found the cause of his death to be traumatic head injuries.
The detective said Mr Igweani "became aggressive" and a taser was fired which was ineffective. Mr Igweani then barricaded himself in the main bedroom with the child.
Det Ch Insp Blaik said police heard the child crying and sounds of an on-going assault, so broke into the room. A firearm was discharged at Mr Igweani, who he said was suspected of the murder of Mr Woodcock and the serious assault of a child.
Speaking at the opening of a separate inquest into Mr Igweani's death, David Bannister from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Thames Valley Police (TVP) had sent a double-crewed armed response vehicle to the flat.
On the way, they heard that a man at the address was attempting to harm a child and another man in the house was also at risk.
He said bodycam footage showed armed officers forced entry to the address, where they found a man dead inside.
They deployed a Taser after being confronted by Mr Igweani, he said.
"This Taser discharge was ineffective. Mr Igweani moved to another room in the address and closed the door," Mr Bannister said.
'Life-threatening condition'
Believing Mr Igweani was harming the child, he said officers forced their way into the room and one officer fired four shots.
Mr Igweani was declared dead shortly after 10:30 and a post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
Mr Bannister said the IOPC would be investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
The coroner Tom Osborne adjourned both inquests until November.
In a statement issued after the adjournment, the IOPC said the child "remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital".
A spokesman said: "The cause of these injuries remains unexplained at this time and we are working closely with TVP to establish those circumstances."
