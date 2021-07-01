'Clever dog' alerts Bedford rescuers to owner stuck in mud
- Published
A "clever" dog alerted passers-by when its owner got stuck in mud in a river while trying to rescue another dog.
The woman had gone into the River Ouse at Felmersham Bridge, north of Bedford, to rescue one of her pets, which had run into the water.
"Her second dog, Twiggy, quickly ran off to get help. He ran back and forth from the river until people followed him to his owner to help," Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The woman and dog were safely rescued.
Tweeting about the incident earlier, the fire service said the dogs' owner had been trying to save her pet, called Rosie, when she "got stuck in the river bank mud".
After being rescued, the woman was checked over by paramedics.
Praising her pet Twiggy, the fire service wrote: "What a clever and amazing dog."
We quickly mobilised to the location and the lady was soon rescued using water rescue equipment and water technicians & the lady was seen to by paramedics.— Bedfordshire Fire Control (@Beds_FireCtrl) July 1, 2021
What a clever and amazing dog!
(3/3) pic.twitter.com/ZDoAj7E7M1
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk