'Clever dog' alerts Bedford rescuers to owner stuck in mud

Published
image copyrightBeds Fire and Rescue
image captionTwiggy - the dog on the left - raised the alarm when her owner became stuck in the mud in a river

A "clever" dog alerted passers-by when its owner got stuck in mud in a river while trying to rescue another dog.

The woman had gone into the River Ouse at Felmersham Bridge, north of Bedford, to rescue one of her pets, which had run into the water.

"Her second dog, Twiggy, quickly ran off to get help. He ran back and forth from the river until people followed him to his owner to help," Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The woman and dog were safely rescued.

Tweeting about the incident earlier, the fire service said the dogs' owner had been trying to save her pet, called Rosie, when she "got stuck in the river bank mud".

image copyrightBeds Fire and Rescue
image captionThe dogs' owner had become trapped in mud on the river bank
image copyrightBeds Fire and Rescue
image captionIt all started when Rosie ran into a river on Thursday morning...

After being rescued, the woman was checked over by paramedics.

Praising her pet Twiggy, the fire service wrote: "What a clever and amazing dog."

