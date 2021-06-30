Carol Morgan cold case: Pair arrested in murder probe
Detectives investigating the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago have arrested two people.
Carol Morgan's body was found at Morgan's Store in Linslade, Bedfordshire on 13 August 1981.
On Wednesday, a 70-year-old man and a woman, 72, from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.
Det Ch Insp Carl Foster from Bedfordshire Police said officers "remain committed" to solving the case.
Shopkeeper Ms Morgan, 36 at the time of her death, had been repeatedly struck with a sharp and heavy instrument.
"While no-one has ever been charged in connection with Carol's death we remain committed to bringing those responsible to justice and finding out the truth for her family," Det Ch Insp Foster said.
He said no murder investigation was ever closed and every unsolved case was reviewed by a cold case unit.
The two people arrested are currently in custody for questioning.
