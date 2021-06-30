Five ice cream vans in Luton set on fire in targeted attacks
Five ice cream vans were set on fire in which police believe were "targeted attacks".
Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of the vehicles on fire in the Biscot area of Luton at about 23:40 BST on Tuesday.
The force said it believed the suspected arson attacks were all linked.
The suspect, who was seen in one of the locations, was described as a man wearing a black hoodie.
Det Sgt Hasan Balic said: "These incidents happened in the middle of the night when the vehicles were parked in a residential street.
"Thankfully, the fire was managed by the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, so no-one was injured in the course of these attacks."
He appealed for anyone who may have been in Broad Mead, Bishopscote Road or Limbury Road at the time to contact officers.
The force also asked motorists to check dashcam footage to see if "any suspicious activity was captured".
