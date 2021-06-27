Covid: Football clubs open up for 'grab a jab' weekend
Football grounds are among hundreds of venues offering adults the chance to "grab a jab" this weekend without an appointment.
Newly-promoted sides Watford and Peterborough United opened their stadiums for walk-in inoculations.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to over-18s yet to receive their first jab and other age groups who can show they are awaiting their second.
Watford's mayor, Peter Taylor, described it as a "tremendous effort".
Officials at Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium reported a "steady flow" of people keen to access the mass vaccination offer.
According to NHS England data released on Saturday, a total of 64,089,251 vaccinations took place in England between 8 December and 25 June - including first and second doses.
More than four in five adults have now received their first jab and over 60% of people have received both doses, the NHS said.
Anyone aged 18 or over can turn up at the sites, which include football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres, and get vaccinated without needing to book in advance.
The NHS publicised the sites locally so that people can opt to get jabbed during a trip to the shops.
Sir Simon Stevens, NHS chief executive, said the national vaccination roll-out was "now in a race to the finish line".
Watford mayor, Mr Taylor, added: "The Super Sunday Clinic is the biggest pop-up clinic we have done so far, so I want to thank all the GP practices and surgeries across the town for the tremendous effort today administering the vaccine and ensuring the rollout is a success in the area.
"It is instrumental in the fight against Covid-19 and is the best way we can protect ourselves, our friends and family and, hopefully, come out of this terrible pandemic together."
Dr Gary Howsam, from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said the club had been "so supportive" amid the local vaccination effort.
"You don't need an appointment, or even a match day ticket, you can just turn up on the day to join the millions of others who have already had the vaccine to help to protect themselves and others," he said.
