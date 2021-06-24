Bletchley brawl: Police get extra powers across Milton Keynes
A borough-wide stop and search order has been put in place following a mass brawl in a town.
Between 20 and 30 men armed with bricks and blades took part in the fight in Bletchley on Wednesday, with one man suffering minor injuries.
Thames Valley Police put a 24-hour stop and search order in place across Milton Keynes as a result.
It means officers can stop and search people within the borough "with or without reasonable grounds".
The fight took place in Buckfast Play Park, Buckfast Avenue, Bletchley. Six men were arrested and a number of weapons seized.
The force called the brawl a "further incident of disorder in Milton Keynes", but did not give details of any previous incidents.
Insp Kirsty Bishop said: "Unfortunately, once again, we have seen a significant incident of disorder in Milton Keynes this evening, and as a result, we have implemented a further Section 60 order.
"This order will be reviewed on Thursday and may be extended further if it is felt necessary and proportionate to do so.
"They are a valuable tool available to help police prevent further incidents of violence and disorder."