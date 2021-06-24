John F Kennedy Catholic School shuts for Covid case 'fire-break'
A secondary school has decided to shut as a "fire-break" and move to remote learning after an increase in Covid-19 cases.
The majority of the 1,084 pupils at John F Kennedy Catholic School in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, have been told to stay at home for 10 days.
Year 10 students were already isolating and will return on Monday.
Head teacher Paul Neves said it was "difficult to control" the "unconnected cases" at the school.
The school, which has pupils aged 11 to 18, has made the decision to help control the spread of the Delta variant.
'Multiple sources'
Writing on the school's website, Mr Neve said: "You will all be aware of the rise in cases of Covid-19 infections in recent weeks across the nation.
"Sadly this has been experienced within the JFK community too.
"Having analysed the JFK data it is clear to see that unconnected cases have come into different year groups and there is a recognition that it is extremely difficult to control these multiple sources.
"Hertfordshire County Council have just given me the authority to introduce a 'fire break'."
Pupils in Years 7, 8, 9 and 12 will return to school on 5 July.
"The decision to instruct any form of school closure is not taken lightly but I feel this is what is needed to remove further disruption to our students' learning.," he added.
