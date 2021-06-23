Hemel Hempstead house's roof collapses after 'loud explosion'
A house roof has collapsed following a "loud explosion", police said.
Officers and fire crews were called to a property in Alexandra Road, a residential street in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, just after 12:30 BST.
Neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution and road closures put in place. There were no reported injuries.
The police and fire services were investigating the circumstances which caused the roof to cave in.
