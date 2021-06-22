Katie Locke inquest: 'No joined-up thinking' over first-date killer
- Published
A coroner said there was no "joined-up thinking" in the way public agencies handled a "psychopathic" man who killed a woman he met on a dating website.
Carl Langdell murdered Katie Locke and sexually assaulted her corpse on their first date at a Hertfordshire hotel on Christmas Eve in 2015.
Hatfield Coroner's Court heard Langdell had been serving a suspended sentence for threatening to kill two people.
The inquest recorded Ms Locke was unlawfully killed.
Concluding the inquest, held at the request of Ms Locke's parents, Hertfordshire's assistant coroner Alison McCormick said: "Katie Locke was the innocent victim of a shocking murder.
"It is clear none of the organisations managing Mr Langdell knew what each other knew about him.
"There was very little information sharing and no joined-up thinking or management."
The inquest heard Langdell had previously assaulted a girlfriend and his brother, and threatened to kill his girlfriend's sister and a mental health worker.
Three weeks before he murdered Ms Locke, he received a suspended sentence for the threats to kill.
History teacher Ms Locke, 23, who died from compression to the neck, was unaware of Langdell's history when they met on dating site Plenty of Fish.
Ms McCormick said two police forces, two NHS mental health trusts and the probation service had "information relevant to his risks to women".
However, there were "significant gaps in the information available to each public body", she said, and "insufficient sharing of the available information".
She said a "fully informed picture had not been placed before the crown court" that gave him the suspended sentence.
Langdell, 30, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Locke, from Buckhurst Hill, Essex, and was sentenced to 26 years in prison in 2016.
Earlier this year, he died at the maximum security Wakefield Prison.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk