'Rancid smell' coming from lake at the Rye in High Wycombe
The Environment Agency is investigating a "rancid" and "disgusting" odour coming from algae in a town centre lake.
Buckinghamshire Council said it was aware of "an unpleasant smell" at the Rye in High Wycombe.
It does not know for certain what has caused it but suspects it is blue-green algae, which is harmful to dogs.
A local resident, Roz, said: "I've never smelt anything so rancid - it's disgusting."
"In the four years I've lived here, I've never seen anything like it," said Roz, who did not want to give her surname.
"It's usually full of ducks, you can see fish and beautiful wildlife.
"It smells so bad, it catches you at the back of your throat and makes you gag."
Other people who posted on the council's Facebook page said it was "awful", "smelt like sewage", and the "most horrible smell ever".
A council spokeswoman confirmed the Environment Agency had visited and it was awaiting the "outcome of the analysis of the algae".
Clive Harriss, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: "We want to assure residents and park users that we are aware of the unpleasant smell at The Rye.
"We have inspected the site and have noted that some clumps of algae appear to be forming on the surface of the watercourse."
A council spokeswoman said a dead deer had been removed from the water, but it was not thought to be the cause of the odour.
