Stevenage murder inquiry: Teenager faces no further action

Published
image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionChristopher Hewett, 31, was described by his family as a wonderful only son, a loving father-of-two, a fiance, a brother and a great friend to many

A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of a father-of-two will face no further action.

The 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of Christopher Hewett, 31, in Stevenage in Hertfordshire, on 12 February.

Mr Hewett was found injured at his sister's home on Meadow Way. He was taken to the town's Lister Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have already been charged with murder.

Hertfordshire Police said the pair were remanded in custody awaiting trial.

image copyrightSouth Beds News Agency
image captionHertfordshire Police were called to the home at 09:15 GMT on Friday 12 February

A 19-year-old man, charged with assisting offenders, was also awaiting trial, but has been remanded on bail.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action, police added.

