Chesham and Amersham by-election polling stations open

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionDame Cheryl Gillan had been the Conservative MP for Chesham and Amersham since 1992

Polling stations have opened in Chesham and Amersham for people to vote for a new member of Parliament.

The by-election is taking place following the death of Conservative Dame Cheryl Gillan, who died in April at the age of 68 after a long illness.

She had served as the Buckinghamshire constituency's MP since 1992.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00, with the result expected in the early hours of Friday.

