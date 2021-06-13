Humza Hussain death: Teenage boy charged with murder
A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed outside a school.
Police were called to Stoneygate Road, Luton, on Tuesday following reports a boy had been knifed near Challney High School for Boys.
Humza Hussain, from Luton, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
A 16-year-old will appear in court next week charged with his murder and possession of a bladed article.
He remains in custody.
A second teenager arrested on suspicion of violent disorder has been released on bail.
On Saturday about 2,000 people gathered for Mr Hussain's funeral.
In a statement, his family said: "We are extremely saddened and heartbroken at the passing of Humza."
