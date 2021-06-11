Luton stabbing: Family of stab death teenager heartbroken
The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death outside a school say they are heartbroken.
Humza Hussain, 16, from Luton, was the victim of a fatal attack in Stoneygate Road, Luton on Tuesday.
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place near Challney High School for Boys.
Humza's family said he "was a young boy with his whole life ahead of him, and this should never have happened".
Bedfordshire Police said Humza had been taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds following the incident, but was later pronounced dead.
In a statement, his family said: "We are extremely saddened and heartbroken at the passing of Humza. He was a young boy with his whole life ahead of him, and this should never have happened.
"He was a much-loved son, grandson and brother and it is a very sad loss for us as a family."
One teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, but currently remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
A second teenage boy, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, has been released on bail.
Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, investigating, said: "Our hearts go out to Humza's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"We are absolutely determined to bring those responsible for this shocking attack to justice."
The school has previously said that "no current students" were involved in the incident.
