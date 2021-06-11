BBC News

Lorry and two vans involved in M1 crash in Bedfordshire

image copyrightHighways England
image captionBedfordshire Police said no injuries were reported

Drivers are being asked to avoid the M1 southbound in Bedfordshire after a collision involving a lorry and two vans.

Three of four lanes are currently closed between junction 13 for Bedford and junction 12 for Flitwick.

Highways England said "extensive repairs" were required to a section of barrier and it was expected only one lane would be open for most of the day.

There are delays of more than an hour and a half, it said.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionHighways England said the lorry had been recovered but "significant clear-up works" were required

Bedfordshire Police said there were no injuries but officers were at the scene to "deal with the incident".

Highways England said: "As a result of the collision, there has been significant damage to a section of barrier on an elevated section of carriageway."

It advised motorists to consider using the A43 and M40 if they were travelling towards London.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionRepair works are expected to be ongoing through the day

