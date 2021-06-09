Leighton Buzzard school closed due to bee swarm
A school in an aptly named town has been forced to close after two colonies of bees were found.
Leighton Middle School, in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, said bees had swarmed during the day on Tuesday.
Checks of the site located two colonies, one of which was starting to swarm on Wednesday morning.
"For the safety of our school community, it has been necessary to close the school for the day," a statement said.
The school said it would update parents and carers during the day as it monitored and aimed to remove the bees.
Children have been asked to access work on the school's website.
