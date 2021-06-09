Luton stabbing: Two teenagers arrested over 16-year-old's death
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy outside a school.
Police were called to Stoneygate Road in Luton at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday after receiving reports that a teenager had been stabbed.
The boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was pronounced dead just after 18:00, Bedfordshire Police said.
Challney High School for Boys said it would not open until 09:40.
Police said the victim had not been formally identified, but his family had been informed.
Witnesses said the incident took place outside the school, which is a state-funded academy.
'Appalling violence'
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, having also received hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Another teenage boy who suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Ch Supt John Murphy said: "Appalling violence has cost a teenage boy his life.
"We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, and our community officers will be patrolling the area to give reassurance to residents."
A statement on the school's website said Stoneygate Road would be closed to traffic between Dunstable Road and Wellgate Road on Wednesday morning, and pupils should not come to school until 09:40.
Boys were asked to report to the entrance of the neighbouring Challney High School for Girls on Addington Way where they would be escorted to the boys' school.
