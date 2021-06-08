Katie Locke: Coroner examines public bodies over woman's murder
An inquest will examine the role of mental health bodies, probation and the police in the death of a woman murdered by a man she met on a dating site.
Carl Langdell killed Katie Locke and sexually assaulted her corpse at a Hertfordshire hotel in 2015.
Ms Locke was unaware Langdell was serving a suspended sentence after telling a psychiatric nurse of his violent rape and murder fantasies.
The coroner will decide if acts by public bodies contributed to her death.
Langdell, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had been detained under the Mental Health Act before receiving his suspended sentence for threatening to kill a community psychiatric nurse in March 2015.
History teacher Ms Locke, from Buckhurst Hill, Essex, was unaware of his history when she met him on Plenty of Fish. He also said he had his own law firm, which was untrue.
She agreed to go on a first date with him on Christmas Eve in 2015.
Her body was later found dumped in the grounds of Theobalds Park Hotel in Waltham Cross.
Assistant coroner for Hertfordshire Alison McCormick said the inquest was being held after an application was made by Ms Locke's parents.
She said she would decide whether "acts or admissions" by public bodies contributed to the 23-year-old's death.
"Most of the evidence will not be about Katie. It will be the interaction of Carl Langdell with mental health services and the criminal justice system," the coroner said.
"We should not forget she was an innocent young woman who lost her life because of the actions of Mr Langdell."
Langdell, who was jailed for 26 years in 2016, died aged 30 at the maximum security Wakefield Prison after being found with a seriously injured throat in February.
The inquest heard he had been contacted before his death about giving evidence but had not responded.
Ms Locke's father Bill told the coroner his daughter "lived life to the full" and "was a generous person who cared for other people and put them first".
"She was self-confident and fearless and an energetic and beautiful person," he said.
The coroner is due to return her findings of fact and conclusions in two weeks.
