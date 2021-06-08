Covid lockdown teacher Holly King-Mand meets Boris Johnson
An English teacher whose free online lessons helped thousands of children during lockdown has been recognised for her work by the prime minister.
Holly King-Mand, 37, of Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, began giving daily lessons and then online workshops when teaching was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
She and other educators were invited to a reception hosted by Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street on Monday.
It was "a great honour", she said.
Mrs King-Mand had been on maternity leave and was yet to return to classroom teaching when the first lockdown happened.
She began hosting free 30-minute lessons on Facebook, aimed at Key Stage 2 and 3 levels (ages seven to 14), to support parents home-schooling their children.
The popularity of her classes has seen her initial 74 Facebook followers rise to about 65,000 across three social media platforms.
Mrs King-Mand and 19 other educators were recognised for their innovative work during the pandemic at a reception at No 10.
"It was wonderful and a great honour," Mrs King-Mand said.
She said Mr Johnson expressed surprise at the number of followers she had amassed on social media.
"He asked me how I managed to keep the children engaged and amused, and asked for tips on how he might do the same with the cabinet."
Although Mrs King-Mand still posts free lessons on YouTube, she has since launched her own business - Holly's Classroom - where online lessons on subjects ranging from grammar to creative writing can be booked for a fee.
"From September I will be offering free places on my five-week courses for children in receipt of Pupil Premium (usually those from disadvantages backgrounds)," she said.
"This is in keeping with my belief that a love of learning and of literature is for everyone - my classes are very accessible.
"It's been two years since I taught in a physical classroom and I really thought I would miss the interaction, but you really can build up a wonderful relationship this way, both with students and their parents," she added.
