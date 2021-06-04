RSCPA rescues two hedgehogs stuck in Luton water meter pipe
Two "extremely large" hedgehogs have been released back into the wild after being rescued from a water meter pipe.
The RSPCA said the two hogs were found wedged down a 61cm (2ft) pipe in Luton.
It said the rescue was expected to be "short and sweet" but it turned out one of the hedgehogs was bigger than the 18cm (7in) diameter pipe they were stuck in.
In the end it took four hours and required the help of water board engineers, the animal charity said.
RSCPA inspector Stephen Reeves said: "On paper this should have been a 10-minute rescue but it ended up taking four hours and resulted in pipes and concrete being dug out to get to the hedgehogs."
He praised supplier Affinity Water for its efforts in helping with the rescue on 26 May.
Mr Reeves said it was a "mystery" as to how the two male hedgehogs managed to "get themselves in that predicament, as the hole had been covered with a plastic lid".
He said both were cold, hungry and dehydrated and so were taken to the vets where they "were able to recover for a few days".
They were released back to the wild this week, he said.
Mr Reeves added: "These two were extremely large hedgehogs, some of the biggest I have seen for a while, and had they not been quite so big I don't think the rescue would have been quite as difficult as it was."
Affinity Water said it was "novel" to be asked to rescue a hedgehog stuck in a pipe, and it was "good to know they are both now well".
