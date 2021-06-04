A404 horse-box crash leaves pedestrian dead
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a horse-box in Buckinghamshire.
The man, in his 60s, died at the scene of the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A404, between Handy Cross and Marlow on Thursday afternoon.
Thames Valley Police said his next-of-kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.
The force said the driver of the white horse-box was not injured and no arrests had been made. Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
