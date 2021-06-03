BBC News

More than 70 firefighters tackle High Wycombe warehouse blaze

image copyrightBuckinghamshire Fire and Rescue
image captionThe fire service has received more than 100 emergency calls about the blaze

About 70 firefighters are working in "hot and arduous conditions" as they tackle a blaze at a warehouse.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cressex Business Park, in Lincoln Road, High Wycombe, at about 13:40 BST.

Crews discovered a "well-developed fire which was spreading to surrounding buildings". No-one has been injured.

Group commander Paul Scanes said they expect to be at the scene for "a considerable time".

The fire broke out in a single-storey building that is used as both a warehouse and offices.

Mr Scanes said: "Crews were confronted by a well-developed fire which was spreading to surrounding buildings.

"Our advice is to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed."

He added firefighters were "working in hot and arduous conditions".

Firefighters from Oxfordshire and Berkshire are also in attendance.

The fire service confirmed they received more than 100 emergency calls about the blaze.

