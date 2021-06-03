More than 70 firefighters tackle High Wycombe warehouse blaze
- Published
About 70 firefighters are working in "hot and arduous conditions" as they tackle a blaze at a warehouse.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cressex Business Park, in Lincoln Road, High Wycombe, at about 13:40 BST.
Crews discovered a "well-developed fire which was spreading to surrounding buildings". No-one has been injured.
Group commander Paul Scanes said they expect to be at the scene for "a considerable time".
# INCIDENT UPDATE #— Bucks and MK Fire (@Bucksfire) June 3, 2021
No injuries reported. We received more than 100 x 999 calls. 15 fire and rescue vehicles and crews from @Bucksfire @RBFRSofficial and @OxonFireRescue https://t.co/u3XClrds10
The fire broke out in a single-storey building that is used as both a warehouse and offices.
Mr Scanes said: "Crews were confronted by a well-developed fire which was spreading to surrounding buildings.
"Our advice is to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed."
He added firefighters were "working in hot and arduous conditions".
Firefighters from Oxfordshire and Berkshire are also in attendance.
The fire service confirmed they received more than 100 emergency calls about the blaze.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk