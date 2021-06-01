Man dies after being pulled from River Great Ouse in Olney
A man has died after being pulled from the River Great Ouse in Buckinghamshire.
Thames Valley Police were called to East Street in Olney at about 17:20 BST on Monday after reports a man had entered the water.
The ambulance and fire service attended and the man was removed from the river and taken to hospital where he died.
The force said the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
Officers also recovered a body from the River Thames between Bourne End in Buckinghamshire and Cookham in Berkshire on Monday after reports a teenager got into difficulty in the water.
