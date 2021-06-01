Welwyn Garden City murder: Alex Staines jailed for life
An abusive and controlling man who stabbed his former partner to death in her home while her three children were in the house has been jailed for life.
Alex Staines stabbed Christie Frewin, 25, 17 times in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on 27 January.
Their relationship ended in 2018, but Judge Michael Kay QC told Staines, 30, of Upperfield Road: "You believed she had no right to lead her own life."
Staines admitted murder and must serve a minimum of 22 years and 58 days.
St Albans Crown Court was told they had begun a relationship in 2013 and the pair had three children together.
Judge Kay told Staines: "Christie was very young when you met and over the years you exercised coercive abuse and control over her."
The judge said Ms Frewin ended their relationship in 2018, but he noted Staines had told her on one occasion he would kill her and the children.
Judge Kay said Staines had been jealous of any new man in her life.
Because of his harassment of her, Ms Frewin came to the notice of the authorities and was provided with an emergency safe mobile phone to call for assistance if she felt at risk from Staines.
By January 2021 Staines was on bail for an assault on Ms Frewin.
Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said it was clear in the hours leading up to the attack, Staines had formed a "serious plan" to harm his ex and her children "because she had been speaking to other men".
The court heard that on the morning of 27 January Staines, armed with a large kitchen knife, drove to Ms Frewin's home in Lady Grove and stabbed her 17 times in a "frenzied and murderous" attack.
She was found dead on the floor with her children nearby.
Staines handed himself in at Hatfield police station later that morning.
Judge Kay said it was not known if the children had witnessed the killing of their mother, but said it was likely they would have heard her screams.
In a statement Ms Frewin's family said: "We would wish people to remember Christie as a much loved mother, sister, and daughter.
"We would not want people to forget her and we know that the loss we feel is felt more widely than just her family, by her friends and by the wider community around us."
The family also expressed its disappointment in "what we consider leniency in the sentencing of Alex Staines and have discussed with the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] raising our concerns with the Attorney General to review the sentence".
Hertfordshire County Council had applied for reporting restrictions that would have prevented publication of social services and police involvement over reports of domestic violence for many years.
However, this was rejected following a challenge by the BBC.
A council spokesman said: "This is a tragic case and our thoughts are with Christie's friends and family at what remains a difficult time for them.
"Our priority now is to make sure that Christie's children are looked after, and that they receive the care and support they need now and in the future.
"To help with that, we asked the court to restrict what can be reported about the children, to protect them and allow them to rebuild their lives in private."