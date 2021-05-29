Watford's TikTok Piano Grandad announces he has cancer
An 85-year-old grandfather who has raised thousands for cancer research by playing his piano on TikTok has announced he has the disease himself.
Alan Melinek, from Watford, taught himself to play after being evacuated as a child during World War Two.
After his wife died of cancer, he began raising money by putting on concerts, and his granddaughter set him up on the video sharing app during lockdown.
He announced on the app that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
After the death of his wife from ovarian cancer in 2006, Mr Melinek began raising funds for Cancer Research UK with monthly concerts.
But when the pandemic halted live performances, his granddaughter Bella decided to share his talent on TikTok.
Videos of him playing classical, pop and jazz tunes have attracted more than 48,000 followers, and since his own diagnosis, funds raised have almost doubled to more than £5,000.
Mr Melinek, who goes by the name of Piano Grandad, shared his news with TikTok followers, saying: "I'm posting today with some difficult news.
"As you know I have been raising money for Cancer Research UK in honour of my wife.
"This week I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. This is now closer to my heart than ever before."
His daughter, Liz Melinek, said: "It has been wonderful to see the campaign do so well but the irony that he has now been diagnosed with cancer himself has shattered us as a family.
"He normally walks four miles a day and plays the piano every day. This has stopped him in his tracks."
However, Piano Grandad - who has 14 grandchildren - is still appealing for donations to aid research into the disease.
His family said the recent increase in donations was "lifting his spirits".
They said his doctor was looking into "some pioneering surgery to remove his pancreas, if he is a good candidate for it".
Mr Melinek added: "I'm so grateful for everyone's love and support.
"The most important thing to me has always been to beat this disease."