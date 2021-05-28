Covid-19: Bedford extends surge testing for another week
An area hit by a coronavirus variant identified in India is extending its surge testing for another week.
Bedford has the fourth highest Covid-19 rate in England - with 195 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 24 May.
The borough council was originally carrying out surge testing in four areas until Friday in an attempt to control the spread.
Testing in three of those areas will now continue until 4 June, it announced.
Bedford is one of eight areas identified by the government as an Indian virus variant hotspot.
It has seen Covid-19 case rates rise by 38% week-on-week, almost eight times the England-wide average.
The council said that up to 19 May, there were 345 confirmed cases of the variant of concern - B.1.617.2 - in the borough, which accounted for an estimated 90% of cases.
Surge testing started last week and more than 2,000 residents have visited the mobile testing units, with a further 1,500 testing kits issued at collection and drop off points.
The council added that in an attempt to control the spread, surge testing in the Kingsbrook, Cauldwell and Queens Park areas was being extended for a further week.
Mobile units will remain at the Oasis Beach Pool, John Bunyan Sports and Fitness and Enterprise House in Old Ford End Road.
Tests can also be collected and dropped off at Tesco car park, Cardington Road, Morrisons car park, Ampthill Road and Queens Park Community Centre.
Councillor Louise Jackson urged residents to get tested to "protect each other".
"With cases continuing to rise we're asking everyone to do everything they can to drive down the spread of the virus," she said.
The government has asked people to minimise travel in and out of Bedford and seven other areas because of the Indian virus variant.
